DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Solar were worth $125,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,371 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1,176.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 227,416 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 336,084 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR
First Solar Price Performance
FSLR opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.