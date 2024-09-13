DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Solar were worth $125,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,371 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1,176.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 227,416 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 336,084 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.