DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of McKesson worth $136,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $511.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.71 and its 200 day moving average is $557.26. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $417.65 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.