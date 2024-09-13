DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $148.59 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $148,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,220,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

