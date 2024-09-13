DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $237.13 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,509 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $478.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $341.85 and a 1 year high of $510.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $16,843,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

