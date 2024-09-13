DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $286.40 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,091 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.46% of Emerson Electric worth $286,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,865 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

