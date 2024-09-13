DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 342,143 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $177,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

