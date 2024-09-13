Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up about 0.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $319,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,504,993 shares of company stock worth $433,026,967. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

