Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.51 and last traded at $113.46. Approximately 2,067,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,372,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,504,993 shares of company stock worth $433,026,967. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

