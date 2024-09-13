Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.70.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.