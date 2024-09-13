Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Deswell Industries Stock Performance
Deswell Industries stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.
Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.
About Deswell Industries
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
