Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.56. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 24,705 shares traded.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

About Deswell Industries

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

