Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $115.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPT. UBS Group upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.25.

NYSE:CPT opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $107.21. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,704,000 after purchasing an additional 206,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 898,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

