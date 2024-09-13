Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $22.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

NYSE IRT opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

