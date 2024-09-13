Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.79.

ALV stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 96.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after buying an additional 117,060 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 20.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after acquiring an additional 402,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

