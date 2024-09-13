Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 31,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

