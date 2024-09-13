Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 235.5% from the August 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS DHLGY traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 89,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

