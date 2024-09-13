Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.81.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 42.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,139,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $711,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 117.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.