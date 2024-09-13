DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $201,708. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.