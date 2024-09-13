DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,689 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $201,708. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

