Dialight (LON:DIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $260.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 39523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.88).

Dialight Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £99.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 181.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

Insider Transactions at Dialight

In related news, insider Stephen Blair purchased 18,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £32,705.65 ($42,769.26). Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

