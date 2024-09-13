Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Up 106.2% in August

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the August 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DGCB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $54.79. 30,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,417. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th.
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
