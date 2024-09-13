Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Up 106.2% in August

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the August 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGCB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $54.79. 30,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,417. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.