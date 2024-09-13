Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Boosted by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 728,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 11.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $42,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600,275 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,760,000 after purchasing an additional 356,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,231 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,982,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,674,000 after buying an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,876,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,406,000 after buying an additional 235,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.