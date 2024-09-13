Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 373,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 449,759 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.88.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.