Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:AMZD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 26.37% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

