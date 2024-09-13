Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 599,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,356 shares.The stock last traded at $92.68 and had previously closed at $88.23.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $924.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

