Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 20,758,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 31,722,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.