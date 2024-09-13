Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 20,758,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 31,722,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000.

