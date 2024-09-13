dogwifhat Price Up 0.8% This Week (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $187.00 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002649 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,520 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,521.367799. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.53968687 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 511 active market(s) with $202,236,652.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.