Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.53.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.