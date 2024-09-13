Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.18.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$135.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$89.76 and a 52-week high of C$137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$131.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. In other news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total value of C$1,830,693.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,967. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

