Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$147.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$139.18.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollarama

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$135.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.85. The stock has a market cap of C$38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$89.76 and a 12-month high of C$137.72.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at C$68,991.16. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. Insiders sold a total of 26,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,967 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.