Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.75

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$120.75 and traded as high as C$135.79. Dollarama shares last traded at C$135.53, with a volume of 1,164,767 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.18.

Dollarama Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.05. The stock has a market cap of C$37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.4967696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total value of C$1,830,693.00. In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total transaction of C$1,830,693.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. Insiders have sold a total of 26,013 shares of company stock worth $3,225,967 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

