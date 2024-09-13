Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.17 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

