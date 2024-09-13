Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.18

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 2877730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

