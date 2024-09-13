Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.9 %
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349,034 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 356.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 91,305 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
