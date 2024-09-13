Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $2.52 during trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

