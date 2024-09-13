Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,974 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.70% of Duke Energy worth $545,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,835,047,000 after purchasing an additional 324,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,521,000 after acquiring an additional 352,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,328,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,973,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

