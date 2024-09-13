Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 3.1 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,966. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

