e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $190.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $114.70 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

