Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,054 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

