Eagle Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,896 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of RWR opened at $107.29 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

