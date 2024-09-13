Eagle Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.