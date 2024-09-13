Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $818,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,927,000 after buying an additional 346,919 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $65,747,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 261,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,521,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 180,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average of $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

