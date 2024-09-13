Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 2,868 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VSS opened at $121.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.