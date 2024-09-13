Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,649 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $123,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,697,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,978,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,233,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

