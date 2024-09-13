Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 8,992 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,317,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $182.24.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.