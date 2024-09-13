Eagle Strategies LLC Takes $209,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

