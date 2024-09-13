Eagle Strategies LLC Takes $444,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

SKYY opened at $97.72 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $98.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

