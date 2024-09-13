easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
easyJet Stock Performance
Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 9,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.36.
easyJet Company Profile
