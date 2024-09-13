Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance

Shares of EATBF stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

