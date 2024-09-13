Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
Shares of EATBF stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eat & Beyond Global
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.