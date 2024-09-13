Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.64

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as low as $18.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 88,183 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is a support level?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.