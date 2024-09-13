Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.64

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as low as $18.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 88,183 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 760,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

